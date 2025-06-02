'An Exceptional Achievement' - PM Modi Hails D Gukesh for Victory Over Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess 2025

When D Gukesh beat Magnus Carlsen for the first time in his career at Norway Chess 2025, the Norwegian was so frustrated at himself that he ended up slamming the table when the game was done.

The win was a huge upset, and this is not to downplay Gukesh's ability - it simply magnifies the dominance that Carlsen has shown in the sport in recent years, with many saying he is easily one of the best to ever do it - not just of his generation.

But he made one mistake in a game where he seemed the favourite to win and Gukesh pounced. It was reminiscent of his World Championship win when he beat Ding Liren thanks to the defending champion slipping up in the latter stages of the tournament.

And what was arguably the biggest win of Gukesh's career earned him praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's Unabashed Praise for Gukesh

Taking to social media site X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi lauded Gukesh for the victory and wished him more success in the future.

It was a huge win as afterwards, even Gukesh admitted that he would have lost the game under different circumstances.

"I mean, 99 out of 100 times I would have lost. Yeah, just a lucky day," Gukesh said later.

How Rest of The Games Played Out

The two remaining classical games, Yi Wei against Arjun Erigaisi and Fabiano Caruana against Hikaru Nakamura, ended in hard-fought draws.

Erigaisi and Caruana triumphed in their Armageddon games, earning the crucial extra points.