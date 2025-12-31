Arjun Erigaisi Expresses Gratitude To Family, Team, Everyone After Two Consecutive Rapid, Blitz Bronze Medals

FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships: Following his back-to-back bronze medal wins in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships towards the end of the year, Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi expressed gratitude towards everyone who supported him throughout the season.

Erigaisi continued his fine run in global chess, securing the bronze medal in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Blitz Championships in Doha on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hails Arjun Erigaisi For Claiming Historic Bronze Medal At FIDE World Blitz Championships

Taking to X, Erigaisi said, "Gratitude Thank you to my family, team and sponsor. Thank you to fellow chess players, organisers, volunteers and everyone else behind the scene making it happen. Finally thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the year. It is always heartening to read the messages, they mean alot."

Advertisement

After stunning performances in the league stage, Erigaisi could not managed to replicate the same in the semifinal against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, losing the match. But nonetheless, a bronze medal for India was sealed, as per ESPN.

Advertisement

Arjun made it to the four-player knockouts, with his spot sealed in the second-last round, winning 14.5 points in the first 18 rounds, with 12 wins, five draws, and a loss.