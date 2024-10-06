Published 22:19 IST, October 6th 2024
Global Chess League: Alaskan Knights secures last-second victory as Giri makes startling blunder
In the second match of the day, tournament leaders Alaskan Knights faced a tough challenge from the third-placed SG Pipers on Sunday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Global Chess League: PBG Alaskan Knights secures last-second victory as Giri makes a stunning blunder | Image: Special Arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:19 IST, October 6th 2024