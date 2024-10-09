sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:30 IST, October 9th 2024

India has all probability of producing youngest GM: Harika

Indian-American Abhimanyu Mishra may have become the youngest Grandmaster at the age of 12 back in June 2021 but leading chess player D Harika feels the way the age barrier is being shattered in the sport, it’s a matter of time the bar will be reset and probably by an Indian.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harika Dronavalli beat Azerbaijan's Gunay Mammadzada in the final round of the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest
Harika Dronavalli | Image: FIDE/Mark Livshitz
