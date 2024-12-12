sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:48 IST, December 12th 2024

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Breaks Down After Becoming The Youngest World Champion

It was an emotional moment for D Gukesh after he secured the World Chess Championship crown. He broke down after Ding Liren resigned in the final game.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
D Gukesh
D Gukesh | Image: FIDE chess YouTube

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the World Chess Champion after Ding Liren resigned from Game 14 of the World Chess Championship. He is now the youngest world chess champion. Emotions were running high after the Indian grandmaster achieved the feat as Gukesh broke down after winning the final game.

Image: FIDE chess YouTube [Screengrab]
Image: FIDE chess YouTube [Screengrab]

More to follow…

Updated 19:00 IST, December 12th 2024