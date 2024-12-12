Published 18:48 IST, December 12th 2024
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Breaks Down After Becoming The Youngest World Champion
It was an emotional moment for D Gukesh after he secured the World Chess Championship crown. He broke down after Ding Liren resigned in the final game.
D Gukesh | Image: FIDE chess YouTube
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the World Chess Champion after Ding Liren resigned from Game 14 of the World Chess Championship. He is now the youngest world chess champion. Emotions were running high after the Indian grandmaster achieved the feat as Gukesh broke down after winning the final game.
