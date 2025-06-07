Magnus Carlsen Runs Away With 7th Norway Chess Title After D Gukesh Commits Blunder Against Fabiano Caruana

D Gukesh squandered a golden chance and missed out on the Norway Chess title after committing a costly blunder against American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana. His loss allowed Magnus Carlsen to lay his hand on his 7th Norway Chess title after drawing with Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi.

After securing a brilliant win against Carlsen earlier in the tournament, Gukesh was tipped to run away with the title. At the crunch moment against Caruana, Gukesh faltered and never really came back from that position. He ran out of time, and with two seconds left on the clock, the 19-year-old looked shocked and offered a handshake to his partner. He couldn't grab the full three points and finished the tournament in third position behind Carlsen and Caruana.

D Gukesh Finished Third In Norway Chess

Before the final round match, Viswanathan Anand had a piece of advice for Gukesh

“Both these games he played (against Carlsen and Erigaisi were played) extremely poorly. If that’s a conscious decision to provoke a struggle, I would be alarmed,” he said.

“It tells me that he’s an amazing fighter (and) at the same time, I would not be happy if he defended in this way."

Caruana finished second with 15.5 points, while Gukesh placed third with 14.5 points. Carlsen conquered the title with 16 points, drawing with Arjun Erigaisi, who finished fifth with 12.5 points.

Gukesh's style of play during the event allowed him to exert pressure on opponents right up until the very end and make them make a mistake at time-sensitive situations. He executed the same tactics against Magnus Carlsen which earned him plaudits.