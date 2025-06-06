World Champion D Gukesh One Step Closer In Norway Chess Title Race With Magnus Carlsen, Defeats China's Wei Yi

Norway Chess 2025: D Gukesh, the reigning world chess champion, has established himself in a firm position to emerge as the winner of the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament. A convincing performance from the 19-year-old Indian GM, who played whites, helped him seize a win after Wei Yi missed out on the Bishop. The edge forced Yi to resign, helping Gukesh seal the win. It was Gukesh's third classical win after he defeated compatriot Arjun Erigaisi and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

D Gukesh Defeats Wei Yi, Improves Position In Norway Chess 2025

Reigning World Chess Champion D Gukesh has gained his mojo at Norway Chess 2025, as he has become a strong contender for the title. The Indian contingent has gained a lot of pace throughout the tournament as the race for the championship becomes a thriller. Defending champion Magnus Carlsen has some stiff competition for the prize this time as the Indian Grandmaster has gained a clinical win after defeating China's Wei Yi.

After going through a lean phase, D Gukesh has been on a winning course as he defeated Chinese Grandmaster Wei Yi to get three points. In the penultimate round, the 19-year-old World Champion secured a grand finish to collect crucial points and put himself in a favourable position.

Gukesh has positioned himself in the second spot with 14.5 points on the leaderboard. He is just a half point behind Magnus Carlsen, who is coming off a narrow win over US GM Fabiano Caruana in the six-player double round robin event. A massive blunder cost the American Grandmaster, and the defending champion took full advantage of the situation.

Title Up On The Line As Gukesh Set For Action Against Caruana

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh would have a tough challenge when he would face off against American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana. In another match-up, another Indian GM would be in action as Arjun Erigaisi would face off the World No. 1 and Norway Chess Defending Champion Magnus Carlsen.