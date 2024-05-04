Advertisement

Russian Chess Great Garry Kasparov has gained a lot of attention lately after he made a cheeky comment about Rahul Gandhi. Rahul recently exclaimed her love for the game and has been in the news after it was revealed that he will ditch Amethi to contest from Rae Bareli this year. The 61-year-old chess icon was unhinged when he responded to a social media post and garnered sensationalism as he put forth a mouth-shutting response. Kasparov has now responded to take the comments as a joke.

Garry Kasparov wants everyone to take his VIRAL comment on Rahul Gandhi as a joke

Garry Kasparov has sent out a tweet in response to a user after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his love for the game of chess. The MP from Wayanad, who is also contesting from Rae Bareli, named Kasparov as his favourite chess player and drew parallels between the game and politics. But Garry's tweet on the MO went viral as he said, "Traditional (sic) dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top."

After his funny social media message went viral, Kasparov added another reaction, expressing his hope that his small joke about Indian politics did not pass for "advocacy or expertise".

I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an "all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes," as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63)

"I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an 'all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes,' as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!" the former world champion, who retired in 2005, The Russian Chess icon wrote in response to a post.

At the age of 22, Kasparov became the youngest-ever undisputed world champion in 1985. He was the world number one for a record 255 weeks and is currently a political activist. The legendary player is Viswanathan Anand's contemporary in India.

Kasparov recently posted a congrats message on X after 17-year-old D Gukesh broke the record for becoming the youngest contender for the world title by winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto. Gukesh was referred to as "the Indian earthquake in Toronto" by him.

(With PTI Inputs)