PM Modi Lauds Arjun Erigaisi & Koneru Humpy For Bronze Medal Finishes At FIDE World Rapid Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy for their respective finishes at the 2025 FIDE Rapid Chess Championship in Doha.

Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy secured bronze medal finishes in the competition and made history at Doha.

PM Modi congratulated the Indian grandmasters on their achievement and hailed their grit and dedication towards the game.

PM Modi Congratulates Arjun Erigaisi For Historic Feat

Arjun Erigaisi made history at the 2025 FIDE Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. Following a bronze medal finish, Erigaisi became the second Indian male player to secure a podium finish in the competition. Only Viswanathan Anand has done it in the past. Erigaisi attained a score of 9.5 to clinch the medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped laurels on Arjun Erigaisi's historic achievement and wished him luck in his future endeavours.

"Proud of Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze medal in the open section at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. His grit is noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).

PM Modi Heaps Laurels On Koneru Humpy Following Bronze Medal Finish

Defending champion Koneru Humpy sealed a podium finish with a bronze medal win. The three finalists — Aleksandra Goryachkina, Zhu Jiner and Koneru Humpy — were tied at 8/10 points.

Aleksandra and Zhu drew their games in the 11th round, and Humpy had almost sealed the game. But a time-related fumble cost her the game, and it ended in a draw.

The regulations allowed Goryachkina and Zhu to advance to the playoff finals. Both of them were the top two players based on tiebreaks, and Koneru Humpy wrapped up with the bronze medal.

PM Modi congratulated Koneru Humpy on securing the bronze medal in the women's category and showered her with best wishes. He also hailed her dedication to the game.

"Congratulations to Koneru Humpy, who finished strongly at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha, securing the Bronze medal in the women’s section. Her dedication towards the game is commendable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi said on the social media platform 'X'.