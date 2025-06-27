Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Chess News /
  • R Praggnanandhaa Tops National Chess Rankings, Achieves World No. 4 Spot for the First Time After Defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov At UzChess Cup Masters

Updated 27 June 2025 at 19:09 IST

R Praggnanandhaa Tops National Chess Rankings, Achieves World No. 4 Spot for the First Time After Defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov At UzChess Cup Masters

19-year-old R Praggnanandhaa becomes India’s top-rated chess player after winning the UzChess Cup Masters 2025, defeating Abdusattorov. He also climbs to world number four in live rankings.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
R Praggnanandhaa
R Praggnanandhaa | Image: X/@ChessbaseIndia

UzChess Cup Masters 2025: R Praggnanandhaa has become a roaring sensation for India in chess. The 19-year-old clinched the UzChess Cup Masters 2025 title after defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov with the black pieces. Pragg showcased clinical brilliance during the playoff, which had a blitz format against Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov. Pragg's win has altered the rankings, positioning him in the top five spot among greats like Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana and World Champion D Gukesh.

R Praggnanandhaa Stamps His Authority At UzChess Cup Masters 2025

It is the beginning of a new era in chess as India gradually takes over with flair. Talented grandmasters have been representing the country on the global stage and have excelled over other dominant countries in the past. Stars like Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Tania Sachdev, R Praggnandhaa, R Vaishali, Koneru Humpy and many more have shined in big stages and held the national flag with pride. 19-year-old Praggnanandhaa has also put India on the map with a clinical finish and winning the UzChess Cup Masters 2025 title.

R Praggnanandhaa's win at the UzChess Cup Masters 2025 has shaken up the live world rankings as he has also ascended three spots to become the world number four. The Indian grandmaster is now the world number four and India's number one for the first time after having 2778.3 in live ratings. Pragg dethroned Arjun Erigaisi to become India's top-ranked chess player. He also stands a spot above the reigning World Champion D Gukesh, who is ranked at number five.

This is a breaking copy. More to follow…

Published 27 June 2025 at 18:53 IST