Paul Pogba, 2018 FIFA World Cup Winner With France Who Was Suspended For Doping, Set to Return to Football With AS Monaco

France football player Paul Pogba has had a tumultuous time in recent months, as he first copped a doping ban that could have gone on for four years but was reduced to 18 months on appeal. And now after having spent months without a club, he is set to make a comeback with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

Pogba, who last played for Juventus in September 2023 when he was provisionally suspended, left them in November of 2024 after his deal was terminated by mutual consent. He has since been training for a comeback and was linked with a number of clubs, including sides in the American league Major League Soccer or MLS for short.

Pogba Undergoes Medical at AS Monaco

But the French midfielder always seemed likelier to move to a European club and is now reportedly set for a medical with the French league.

It is worth noting that, despite having won a FIFA World Cup with his nation in 2018, he has not played football at the senior level in his home team.

He was a product of the youth academy of French side Le Havre but moved to Manchester United early in his career, a move that did not work out for him.

Undeterred, he moved to Juventus and established himself as a top midfielder and even returned to United for a then-club record transfer fee.

But his second stint also ended with him rejoining Juventus on a free, a move that showed promise before the doping ban.

Can Pogba Propel Monaco to Glory?

Pogba won't be the only major signing the side are set to make as they will also be signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati on a loan deal.

Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, four points behind second-place Marseille and 23 points behind runaway league winners Paris Saint-Germain.