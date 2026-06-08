Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Honours R Praggnanandhaa With Rs 50 Lakh Cash Reward After Brief 15 Minute Chess Session
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay honoured R Praggnanandhaa with a ₹50 lakh cash reward following his Norway Chess triumph.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay met Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Monday, June 8, following the Indian grandmaster’s historic triumph at Norway Chess 2026.
During the visit to the Chief Secretariat, the Chief Minister presented Praggnanandhaa with a cash reward of Rs. 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, in recognition of his successful run at the recently concluded tournament.
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