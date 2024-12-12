World Chess Championship: How Much Cash Prize Did D Gukesh Win After Becoming The New Champion

The World Chess Championship has a new king, with one of India's grandmasters succeeding China's Ding Liren as the new world champion. D. Gukesh has been crowned the 18th World Chess Champion after a thrilling match against title-holder Ding Liren in Singapore. It is a historic moment for India, as a new chess king has emerged following Viswanathan Anand. Despite being outplayed a few times and the majority of the game ending in draws, the 18-year-old remained composed. The final match ended up being the decisive one, as a huge blunder cost his opponent the title.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship: Check Out The Prize Money Disbursement Among The Finalists

D Gukesh made history after becoming the 18th overall victor of the World Chess Championship crown. He is now the youngest grandmaster to achieve the title at 18 years 8 months 14 days after officially surpassing Garry Kasparov, who won the crown when he was 22 years 6 months 27 days. The Russian won the title back in 1985.

With that being said, let's take a look at the prize bracker for the World Chess Championship Final. The total prize money for the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship Final will be USD 2.5 million. Each game a player wins earns them USD 200,000 [INR 1.69 Crore approx.]. The remainder of the funds will be split equally between the two players.

In terms of the prize money, Gukesh won three games and will receive USD 600,000 [INR 5.07 Crore Approx.] while Ding Liren won USD 400,000 [INR 3.38 Crore Approx. The remaining USD 1.5 Million will be split equally among the two finalists.

In total, Gukesh's Prize Money stands at USD 1.35 Million [INR 11.45 Crore Approx.] while Ding Liren gets USD 1.15 Million [INR 9.75 Crore Approx.]

Gukesh Secures World Chess Championship Crown, Makes History