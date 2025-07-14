'Worst Experience': Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Lashes Out At British Airways, Shares Frustrating Encounter

Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi hit out at British Airways while sharing his 'worst' experience with the airline.

Arjun Eigaisi took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and lashed out at British Airways and shared his frustrating encounter with the airline.

Arjun Eigaisi Slams British Airways

In his social media post, Erigaisi said that the service of British Airways has been 'involuntarily downgraded'. He also pointed out that the staff of British Airlines have been 'rude' and no communication has been made from their side.

The Indian grandmaster further added that his baggage has been delayed for over 48 hours. Erigaisi claimed that he has taken all the necessary steps, like filing forms and emailing them, but there has been no reply from the airline.

"Worst experience flying with the British Airways. Involuntarily downgrade, rude employees, no communication, bags delayed for over 48 hours. This is frustrating. Messages, emails, forms everything done & submitted. It’s been over 2 days and still no word. I don’t know how an airline can afford to treat its customer in this way. Even worse part is I’ve to fly back with you," Arjun Eigaisi wrote on X.

On his post, many other users have also complained against British Airways, calling them the 'worst airlines in the world'. Other people pointed out that baggage delays and rude behaviour from the employees are very normal things for British Airways.

Currently, Arjun Erigaisi is ranked the third active chess player in the world.

Arjun Erigaisi Set To Take Part In FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 In The Upcoming Days

In the upcoming days, Arjun Erigaisi will take part in the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 in Uzbekistan. The FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 will kick off on September 3rd and will conclude on the 16th.