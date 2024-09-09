sb.scorecardresearch
  Chicago Sky's Angel Reese says on social media that her historic rookie season is over due to injury

Published 23:59 IST, September 9th 2024

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese says on social media that her historic rookie season is over due to injury

The Chicago Sky forward said on social media Saturday night that she has a season-ending injury, but didn't specify what it was.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese out for the rest of the WNBA season due to a wrist injury
September 9th 2024