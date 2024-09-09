Published 23:59 IST, September 9th 2024
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese says on social media that her historic rookie season is over due to injury
The Chicago Sky forward said on social media Saturday night that she has a season-ending injury, but didn't specify what it was.
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese out for the rest of the WNBA season due to a wrist injury | Image: AP
