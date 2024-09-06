Published 14:34 IST, September 6th 2024

Chiefs hold off Ravens 27-20 when review overturns a tying TD on final play of NFL's season opener

Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and a touchdown, and the Kansas City defense kept Lamar Jackson and the Ravens out of the end zone on three consecutive plays in the closing seconds, allowing the Chiefs to begin their pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl title with 27-20 victory over Baltimore.