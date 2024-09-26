sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 12:53 IST, September 26th 2024

Clase hits 1st career HR as Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-1

Jonatan Clase hit his first career home run, Kevin Gausman pitched six innings to win his final start of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-1 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Red Sox from postseason contention.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Clase hits 1st career HR as Blue Jays beat Red Sox
Clase hits 1st career HR as Blue Jays beat Red Sox | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:53 IST, September 26th 2024