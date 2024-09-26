Published 12:53 IST, September 26th 2024
Clase hits 1st career HR as Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-1
Jonatan Clase hit his first career home run, Kevin Gausman pitched six innings to win his final start of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-1 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Red Sox from postseason contention.
