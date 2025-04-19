Cody Rhodes Lands Final Blow On John Cena As Verbal Feud Between Two Superstars Go Out Of Hand Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

WWE is gearing up for the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 41. The 41st edition of Mania will be held in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. The Chief Content Officer (CCO) of the WWE, Triple H, aka Paul Michael Levesque, is eyeing WrestleMania 41 to be the biggest Mania of all time.

WrestleMania 41 will be John Cena's last Mania appearance, and he is gunning for his 17th world title. The upcoming edition of WrestleMania will feature the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena are all set to make an appearance across two different nights of Mania.

WrestleMania XL was a huge success and smashed multiple records last year. Be it viewership, merchandise sales, or in-stadium attendance, WrestleMania 40 ended up setting new records, and the 41st edition of Mania will look to better them.

John Cena And Cody Rhodes Unleash Themselves On Each Other

John Cena's heel turn has been the biggest talking point of the WWE lately. Cena, who has been an ultimate good guy for the past two decades, has turned into a bad guy, and that too on his farewell tour. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena came out to confront Cody Rhodes.

Cena spoke at length on why he sold out to The Rock during Elimination Chamber. Rhodes, in return, said that it's a shame that John Cena still can't wrestle after spending over two decades in the industry. Cena tried to take a cheap shot at the 'American Nightmare' and tried to execute an Attitude Adjustment, but Cody dodged it and hit Cena with a Cross Rhodes.

Cena Eyes His Seventeenth WWE Championship