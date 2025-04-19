WWE Superstar Injured Hours Ahead Of WrestleMania 41 Night 1? Viral Footage From Friday Night SmackDown Raises Concerns

The WWE is gearing up for the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, WrestleMania. The 41st edition of WrestleMania will take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. WrestleMania XL was a huge success and marked the start of the Paul Michael Levesque era, aka the Triple H era, and he will be eyeing to make WrestleMania 41 the biggest Mania of all time. The Game, Triple H, has booked some great matches for WrestleMania 41.

The likes of CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes will all make appearances across both nights of Mania. As far as Randy Orton is concerned, he is yet to find an opponent, and his Mania fate hangs in the balance as of now. Triple H had booked a Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton match for Mania, but KO had to pull out due to a neck injury. But WWE has another problem to address, as another superstar has possibly sustained a serious injury ahead of WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio's Latest Footage Sparks Concern

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio has been one of the stalwarts of the sports entertainment industry. The superstar is all set to lock horns with Andrade El Idolo at WrestleMania 41, Night 1.

On the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, Rey Mysterio accompanied Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix for their match against The Street Profits and Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Soon after SmackDown went off air, a viral footage surfaced on the internet which shows Mysterio being escorted back to the locker room.

Watch The Video Here

Whether Mysterio will appear in WrestleMania or not continues to be a topic of big concern, and there is no official update on his injury as of now.

All Eyes On WrestleMania Night 1

The first night of the 41st edition of WrestleMania promises to be a blockbuster affair with Jey Uso, Gunther, LA Knight, Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins making appearances.