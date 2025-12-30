17-Year-Old G Kamalini Makes Her Debut, Sneh Rana Also Returns For India Women In Fifth T20I Clash Against SL-W

G Kamalini finally gets her moment to shine for Team India Women on the international stage. The 17-year-old left-handed batter has been presented with her maiden T20I cap for the Women in Blue.

India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur presented G Kamalini with her maiden cap for the Women in Blue in T20I cricket. She is replacing vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as the opener and will pair alongside the in-form Shafali Verma.

G Kamalini Makes Debut For India Women, Sneh Rana Also Returns

17-year-old G Kamalini finally receives her maiden India T20I cap. The young cricketer will be in action for India Women in the fifth and final T20I series against Sri Lanka Women in the bilateral competition. Kamalini replaces vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in the Playing XI.

Sneh Rana also makes a return to the squad, as she replaces Renuka Singh Thakur, who has been rested for the series finale clash in Thiruvananthapuram.

At the toss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not downplay the importance of the series finale match-up and expressed that they must secure a win and cap off the year on a high note.

"It's an important match, so let's play well and win.

"As I mentioned, it's an important match for us. How we started this series, that's how we wanted to finish. Hopefully, again, we'll continue the same momentum and give our best," Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First, Make Two Changes As Well

Sri Lanka Women also made changes to their bowling unit as Malsha Shehani and Kawya Kavindi have been dropped from the side. Upon winning the toss, skipper Chamari Athapaththu said that they will be bowling first. She also revealed that Inoka Ranaweera and Malki Madara will be a part of the playing XI in the series finale.

The SL-W skipper also expressed that they are looking to learn from their mistakes and will return home with a positive outlook next year.

"We played a little bit good cricket last game, so that's why we decide bowl first. Actually, we learn a lot of things in this tournament, especially we are playing against India, the World Champions, so we learn a lot of things in every game.

"I think these opportunities are really good for the youngsters, and we learn from those mistakes and we learn from good things in here, so we will go home with positive things in next year," Chamari Athapaththu said at the toss.