Pakistan GIFTED Another ICC Event to Compensate PCB's Financial Loss - REPORT

While there is nothing official about it, but reports suggest that the apex cricketing body is ready to gift the PCB another ICC event. With India not travelling to Pakistan, the PCB is in for a massive financial loss and hence to compensate that the ICC is ready to allow the Pakistan board to host another ICC event in their country. The PCB reportedly did not want to take money for agreeing to the hybrid model for the honour and pride of Pakistan. Now, most reports claim that the ICC could offer PCB the chance to host the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup . But again, there is nothing official to this report. PCB has also warned the ICC of taking strict action if this demand is not fulfilled.