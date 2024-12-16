ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Official Schedule to be Announced TODAY - REPORT

The International Cricket Council is likely to announce the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule today. As per a report published by ARYNews, the schedule is set to come out on Monday, December 16 with the tournament set to begin from February 19, 2025. This is not the first time a report about the Champions Trophy schedule announcement has been floated. Over the past few weeks, all parties (ICC, BCCI and PCB) are trying to reach a consensus, but that has not happened till now. Will the announcement finally happen today. Multiple reports suggest that the PCB has agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model which means India would be playing it's matches in Dubai.

In addition, both parties (PCB and BCCI) have also agreed that Pakistan need not to travel to India during the T20 WC 2026 as their league game are reportedly expected to take place in Colombo. While no compensation has been handed to the PCB, they will get to host a women's ICC tournament after 2027.

Meanwhile, the tournament will feature eight teams, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

PCB GET ZERO COMPENSATION

As of now, no compensation will be given to the PCB for accepting hybrid model.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup. Pakistan, though, travelled to India last year for the ODI World Cup .

ICC to reportedly face financial consequences