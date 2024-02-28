Advertisement

While the Ranchi Test proved to be the series-deciding one, there were a handful of records that were also broken/set during the India vs England encounter. Do you know on a unique account, India's streak of victories has touched the mark of 30? No? okay. This next one you might be aware of though. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has proven to be a scintillating revelation for India has superseded Sunil Gavaskar in facet of the game. What facet? Let's find out through the list of records that were made after the India vs England 4th Test.

5 Records that were made during India vs England 4th Test

1.) India extended their unbeaten streak to 30-0 in home, while chasing a score of 200 runs or fewer. India have won 30 of the 33 home Test matches where they have had to chase a target of 200 or less, with the remaining three Tests ending in draws within 70 runs of the mark.

2.) India has won 17 consecutive Test series at home, dating back to its victory over Australia in 2013. The next longest series winning streak at home is Australia's eight series win which became prevalent between 1994-2000 and 2004-08.



3.) India surrendered a 46-run lead in the first innings at Ranchi. It is India's seventh-highest first-innings lead while batting second in Tests, which they overturned to win. India has only won 13 tests batting second, while conceding a lead.

4.) Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 971 runs in his eight Test matches so far. These are the most runs scored by an Indian batter in eight Tests, beating Sunil Gavaskar's 938. Jaiswal is only behind Sir Don Bradman's tally of 1210 runs.



5.) Dhruv Jurel was 23 years and 33 days old when the Ranchi Test took place. He is the fifth-youngest wicketkeeper to win the Player-of-the-Match award and India's second-youngest player. Ajay Ratra was 20 years and 148 days old when he earned the award against the West Indies in 2002.

