  • 'A Bit Of A Thorn': Mitchell Starc Honors R Ashwin As IND Veteran Retires From International Cricket

Published 16:47 IST, December 19th 2024

After bowling all-rounder R Ashwin announced his retirement from International cricket, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has honoured the India veteran.

R Ashwin
R Ashwin celebrates after scoring a wicket | Image: X/@BCCI

The legendary R Ashwin has called time on his illustrious career in the game of cricket. One of the finest bowling all-rounders, the veteran spin bowler made the announcement public after the 3rd India vs Australia Test match, which ended up being a draw. The sudden announcement shocked the realm of cricket, as no one saw it coming. Australia's pace-bowling veteran Mitchell Starc pays homage to the retiring Indian Cricket icon.

Mitchell Starc speaks upon the recently retired Indian all-rounder R Ashwin, and the Aussie pace bowler said that he has been a disruption for them in some of their memorable matches while Down Under. he exclaimed him to be 'a bit of a thorn.'

"He (Ashwin) has always been a bit of a thorn in our side over in India and played a part in series here in Australia. It's been a fantastic career, and I'm sure it will be celebrated that way. His numbers speak for themselves. He's been an incredible bowler for India for a long time, over 500 wickets. 

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

"He (Ashwin) has got a close working relationship with Nathan (Lyon), and that mutual respect between teams and for someone of his calibre - congratulations on his career. It's been a fantastic career, and I'm sure it will be celebrated that way," Mitchell Starc said while speaking to SEN Radio.

R Ashwin Caps Off A Spectacular Campaign As he Announces Retirement

Team India's ace off-spinner recently called time on his career in International cricket as R Ashwin announced his retirement. He made the announcement after the third test match between India and Australia at The Gabba ended up in a draw. With 537 wickets from 106 games, he finished his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, trailing only the great Anil Kumble, who had 619. Between 2011 and 2024, R Ashwin participated in 23 Test matches against Australia, taking 115 wickets, including seven five-wicket and a 10-wicket hauls. Additionally, he had a significant role in India's incredible victory in the 2020–21 Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

