ICC Announces Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025, Venues For India Games Yet To Be Confirmed

In a huge update, the ICC has announce that the India and Pakistan matches in the 2024-27 events will be hosted in a neutral venue. It applies to all the upcoming ICC tournaments, including the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In compensation, the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where the neutral venue arrangements will be enforced. The ICC also assured that the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 will be announced soon.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh , England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, and Pakistan.