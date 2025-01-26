'The Workload Is Different': Ex-India Player Warns Nitish Reddy, Dissects Biggest Reason Behind All-Rounder's Injury

The Indian T20I team under Gautam Gambhir looks like a fairly settled unit as compared to the Test side. The Indian team has won two consecutive T20Is against England in the ongoing series and are just one step away from sealing the series. India batted second in both the matches but the outcome was same. The 'Men in Blue' are proving to be too good against England, who have earned themselves this reputation of playing ruthless cricket.

Unfortunately for India, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Reddy had been ruled out of the entire India vs England T20I series due to side strain. It is being said that the youngster might very well be out for upto four weeks. Reddy was a part of India's Test squad which had travelled to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and played all the five matches of the tour. This might have taken a toll on the all-rounder's body.

Aakash Chopra Dissects Biggest Reason Behind Reddy's Injury

Former India opener and now a cricket broadcaster, Aakash Chopra has given his honest take on Nitish Reddy's injury. The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder impressed each and everybody with his all-round show in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Reddy had a phenomenal IPL 2024 and based on it, he was called to the Indian side.

'Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the entire series due to an injury. You must be thinking, What would've happened? I am wondering how this would have happened. The workload of international cricket is very different. Workload and pressure go hand in hand. He played 5 Tests in Australia. He performed there. The body doesn't last that long, he is just a young kid', said Chopra while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Changes In India's Squad After Reddy's Injury

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube is set to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Indian squad for the last three T20 Internationals against England after the young power-hitter sustained a side strain. An official communication is still awaited but according to BCCI sources, the 21-year-old Reddy could require around four weeks of rest and rehabilitation before he can come back to competitive cricket.

This could effectively mean that Reddy's comeback will happen only during the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Incidentally, the last time Reddy was forced out of the Indian team due to injury was during his maiden T20I tour of Zimbabwe and even then it was Dube, who had replaced him.