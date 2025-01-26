DDCA Promoting Superstar Culture? Delhi And District Cricket Association Likely To Make Special Arrangements For Virat Kohli

The ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy is witnessing top Indian stars making a return in domestic cricket. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have all returned to their respective domestic teams in order to fine-tune their red ball cricket skills. After the debacle in Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the BCCI has reportedly made it mandatory for all the top Indian cricketing stars to play domestic cricket.

After India's 3-0 home Test series loss to New Zealand, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were heavily criticized for their reluctancy to play domestic cricket. Rohit and Virat not only struggled at home against New Zealand but they also looked far from their best while playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Former India skipper Virat Kohli did miss the Delhi vs Saurashtra game due to fitness issues, but he will return to play Delhi's Ranji Game against Railways.

DDCA To Make Special Arrangement For Virat Kohli: REPORT

Virat Kohli will play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years. The former India captain will play Delhi's next match against the Railways. According to a report in Dainik Jagran the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). The cricket board will also beef up security for Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against railways.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Makes HUGE Admission After Flop Show In Border Gavaskar Trophy

It is also being reported that the DDCA is making special arrangements to host a total of 10000 spectators. The report also states that if more seats are required then it will arranged on the ground floor of the rest of the stands.

Virat Kohli's Test Form Under Scanner