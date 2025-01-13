Abhishek Sharma Berates IndiGo Airlines for Unpleasant Experience, Says ‘One-Day Holiday Completely Ruined'

Team India star Abhishek Sharma, who is one of the fastest-rising sensations in T20Is, has recently vented his frustration over a popular airline company. The India opener was travelling from the Delhi airport but missed his flight after being misguided by the company officials at the airport. He also alleged misconduct by a staff member of the popular airline company and is now demanding action against them.

Abhishek Sharma Miss Flight Due To IndiGo's Mismanagement, Shares Lengthy Post

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma expressed his dissatisfaction over IndiGo Airlines after he missed out on his flight after being redirected between counters by the airline officials. Abhishek was en route for a one-day holiday, but the mismanagement caused him to miss his flight. In a lengthy statement on his Instagram Stories, He also sought action against a staffer who has been mentioned in his social media outburst.

"I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport, and the behaviour of staff, especially counter manager Ms Sushmita Mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter. Only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight. I only had a one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined. To make it even worse, they are offering no further helpful assistance. This is by far the worst airline experience, and worst staff management I've ever had," Abhishek Sharma said in his Instagram story.

Image: Instagram Stories @abhisheksharma_4

Abhishek Sharma Included In India's T20I Squad Against England

Abhishek Sharma has been announced as a part of the India squad against England in T20Is. The five-match series, which will take place in various venues in India, will feature Suryakumar Yadav as the skipper. Notable, all-rounder Axar Patel has been announced as the vice-captain over India star Hardik Pandya, who is also a part of the team.