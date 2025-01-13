'Never Give Them Power': Yograj Singh Causes Outrage Following Controversial Statements Regarding Women And Hindi Speakers

Former Indian cricketer and father of the legendary Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh has found himself in the midst of a massive controversy following his statements during an interview he gave with Samdish Bhatia. Yograj Singh is now a coach and is a former Indian cricketer. He made his debut for India in 1980 under the team that was led by Sunil Gavaskar. In his short career of three months, he played one Test and six ODI matches for the country.

Yograj Singh Causes Outrage Following Comments On Women

Internet personality Samdish Bhatia recently interviewed Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh for his YouTube channel Unfiltered. During the hour long interview, the former cricketer who is known for his vocal personality gave several statements which have caused massive outrage on social media.

Yograj Singh during the interview gave a controversial statement regarding women in power. He stated, “Wife will destroy your house if you give her power. Sorry to say, Indira Gandhi ran this country and destroyed it. Give them respect and love, but never give them power."

Following this statement several people took to social media in their anger on Yograj's comments.

Yograj Singh In Troubled Waters After Calling Hindi A Women's Language

During the interview with Samdish Bhatia, Yograj Singh also made a statement regarding the Hindi language. He claimed that Punjabi is a manly language and mocked those who conversed in hindi and stating that he wonders what kind of a person they are who is speaking in Hindi.

He also made fun of Hindi speaking people who hail from UP and Bihar. This is another reason why Yograj Singh has caused a lot of outrage regarding his statements.