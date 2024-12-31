sb.scorecardresearch
  Abhishek Sharma in India's 2025 Champions Trophy Squad? 60-Ball Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy Brightens SRH Star's Chances

Published 12:06 IST, December 31st 2024

Abhishek Sharma in India's 2025 Champions Trophy Squad? 60-Ball Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy Brightens SRH Star's Chances

Young Abhishek Sharma is surely ticking the right boxes and looks like he could be in contention for a spot in the Champions Trophy squad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma in India's Champions Trophy squad? | Image: Asian Cricket Council

Young Abhishek Sharma is surely ticking the right boxes and looks like he could be in contention for a spot in the Champions Trophy squad. After a dream IPL , he got picked for the Indian squad and now looks like he is ready to break the door open again. The dashing left-handed opener smashed a breathtaking 60-ball hundred in a recent Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Saurashtra at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’ in Ahmedabad. Abhishek hit 170 off 96 balls. His knock was laced with 22 fours and 8 sixes, and a staggering striking rate of 177.08, putting Punjab in a position of strength. During his knock, he also stitched a crucial 125-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh. Abhishek is yet to make his ODI debut for India, but looks like it is not very far. 

Abhishek For India in T20Is

The southpaw made his T20I debut in 2024 and in 12 T20Is, he amassed 256 runs in 11 innings with a century and a half-century. Abhishek averages 23.27, and boasts of a strike rate of 171.81, and has shown promise as a dynamic top-order batter. So, will he get picked for the Champions Trophy in a couple of months time?

Will Abhishek Replace Rohit?

With India captain Rohit Sharma out-of-form, Abhishek could very much be in contention for a spot. While it cannot be confirmed now, Abhishek has to keep amassing big scores, so that the selectors just cannot ignore him. There are a number of cricketers in contention for the opening spot in ODIs. 

Updated 12:14 IST, December 31st 2024

