Published 21:45 IST, December 30th 2024
'I Saw Him Quite Emotional On The Field': Former Australia Coach Suggests Rohit Sharma May Retire Soon
Rohit Sharma's form has been a concern and the team's performance has suffered as a result. India's only win in the series came in a match Rohit didn't play in.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Former Australia coach Justin Langer has sparked speculation about Rohit Sharma's future in Test cricket, suggesting that the Indian captain may be nearing retirement. Langer's comments came after India's 184-run loss to Australia in the fourth Test, which gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Justin Langer on Rohit Sharma's retirement
Justin Langer observed that Rohit Sharma looked "very tired" and "emotional" on the field, which is unusual for the normally calm and composed Indian captain. "He's usually so calm, so chilled out. But he was showing his emotions; he looks tired. It's understandable because as a cricketer, when you're not making runs, that's all that stays on your mind. And as captain, if you're not making runs and your team is not winning, the stress starts to come into the game," Langer said.
Rohit Sharma's form has been a concern for India, and the team's performance has suffered as a result. India's only win in the series came in a match Rohit didn't play in, and since his return, the team has lost two consecutive Tests.
There has been internal chatter suggesting that Rohit Sharma may retire after the Melbourne Test, but it's now likely that he will continue until the Sydney Test. However, Justin Langer's observations have reignited speculation about Rohit's future in Test cricket.
With India's next Test series scheduled against England in June, there is a growing belief that Rohit Sharma should not prolong his Test career into the new World Test Championship cycle. Langer's comments have only added fuel to this speculation, leaving fans and pundits wondering about Rohit's future in the longest format of the game.
Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal Suspiciously Adjudged Caught Behind Despite Inconclusive Evidence | WATCH VIDEO
Also Read: Travis Head's OBSCENE Celebration After Rishabh Pant's Wicket During Boxing Day Test Raise Eyebrows
Updated 21:45 IST, December 30th 2024