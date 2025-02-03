Abhishek Sharma REVEALS 'The Yuvraj Singh' Promise he Fulfilled During 5th T20I vs England

Young Abhishek Sharma was the toast of the nation after he smashed a breathtaking century against England in the final T20I in Mumbai. Abhishek hit a scintillating 135 off 54 balls to power India to a mammoth 247 for nine in 20 overs. Following the win, he was named the player of the match and that is when he revealed something interesting. It is no secret that former India star Yuvraj Singh is Abhishek's mentor. And hence at the post-match presentation, he mentioned the Yuvraj Singh promise he fulfilled. He admitted that Yuvraj has always told him to look to bat for 15 overs at least. That is something he was able to do at the Wankhede on Sunday.

‘Think today was my day’

“Probably he should be, I think, after this, but he always wanted me to, you know, bat till 15, 20 overs. And as I've been in this team as well, even Gauti Bhai wanted the same thing. So, I think today was my day, and I implemented it well.”

Abhishek also went on to than the India coach and the captain for his performance.

‘They always backed me’

"The way coach and captain have treated me, I mean from the first day they always wanted this intent and the way I'm playing, they always backed me. I think that was a special thing for me," said Abhishek.

"When the opponents are all bowling 140, 150 plus, you have to be ready a bit second before anyone else. And that was the plan. I just wanted to just react to the ball and just play my shots," he added.