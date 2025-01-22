Published 22:05 IST, January 22nd 2025
Abhishek Sharma Stars With 79 Off 34 Balls As India Defeat England By 7 Wickets To Win First T20I
After an explosive innings by Abhishek Sharma, India defeat England by 7 wickets in the first T20I.
- SportFit
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty. | Image: AP
Abhishek Sharma played an explosive knock of 79 off just 34 balls as India win the first T20I against England by 7 wickets to take the series lead 1-0.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)
