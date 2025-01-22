sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Saif Mystery Deepens | India vs England | Jalgaon Train Accident | ICC Champions Trophy | Donald Trump | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Abhishek Sharma Stars With 79 Off 34 Balls As India Defeat England By 7 Wickets To Win First T20I

Published 22:05 IST, January 22nd 2025

Abhishek Sharma Stars With 79 Off 34 Balls As India Defeat England By 7 Wickets To Win First T20I

After an explosive innings by Abhishek Sharma, India defeat England by 7 wickets in the first T20I.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty. | Image: AP

Abhishek Sharma played an explosive knock of 79 off just 34 balls as India win the first T20I against England by 7 wickets to take the series lead 1-0. 

(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)

Updated 22:05 IST, January 22nd 2025