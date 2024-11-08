Afghanistan Cricket Icon Mohammad Nabi Set To Retire From ODIs After ICC Champions Trophy 2025

One of Afghanistan's legendary cricket figures is all set to call time in one of the formats in international cricket. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who has been with the Afghan national side for over a decade, is all set to call time in One Day International format. Nabi was among the superstars who put the Afghan Atalans in the spotlight, which it has reached today. The 39-year-old is all set to step down from ODIs after Afghanistan competes in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy .

Afghanistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi To Step Down Form ODIs After Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan Cricket Board's Chief executive, Naseeb Khan, said to Cricbuzz that Mohammad Nabi will be retiring from the ODI format after participating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place in Pakistan . He revealed that Nabi had expressed his desire to step down, and the ACB welcomes the veteran all-rounder's call.

"Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and he informed the board about his desire. He told me few months back that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy and we welcome his decision. After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that, he is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now," Naseeb Khan said.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi in action during the 1st T20I match between India and Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali | Image: BCCI

Mohammad Nabi has been with the team since the Afghan national team played their first match in 2009. He has been associated with AFG's first-ever T20I and Test cricket side and also led the team as the skipper from 2013-2015. However, after a slew of poor performances, he voluntarily stepped down from the position, but he remained in the side and put up solid efforts in the preceding ICC World Cup tournaments. He continued to impress in Afghanistan's latest outing against Bangladesh , where he scored 82 runs and also dismissed opposing skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.