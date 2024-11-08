'Not Ready To Discuss': PCB Chief Says BCCI Yet To Confirm Participation In Champions Trophy

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that the Pakistan Cricket Board has not received any official word from the BCCI regarding their participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy . This statement comes after reports that the BCCI had expressed their reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB chief emphasized that they need written confirmation from the BCCI if they have any issues with traveling to Pakistan. He also mentioned that they have not received anything from the ICC regarding the BCCI's stance.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in February and March 2025, with Pakistan hosting the eight-team tournament. However, the uncertainty surrounding India's participation has intensified the stand-off.

Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the PCB is not considering a hybrid model and that they have not received any formal communication from the BCCI. The PCB chief mentioned that their preparations for the Champions Trophy are on track and will continue as planned. If India decides to pull out, the PCB will seek advice from their government and respond accordingly, Naqvi told reporters.

“We need everything in writing if India has any issues with travelling to Pakistan. we have been reading reports in the Indian media, but nothing official has come to us. As for the BCCI, we have not received anything from the ICC if the BCCI has written anything to them," Naqvi said on Friday.

"So far, we have not spoken anything about the hybrid model, nor are we ready to discuss that issue,” Naqvi added.

“Our preparations for the Champions Trophy are on course and will continue in the same fashion. If India does decide to pull out, we will seek advice from our government and will respond accordingly, as we have been very cordial with the BCCI on so many occasions in the past," he said.