Updated 14:38 IST, February 16th 2025
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Warm-up Game
NZ vs AFG Live Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-up Match: Cricket Live Score & Updates from National Stadium in Karachi.
NZ vs AFG Live Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-up Match: We are three days away from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener which will be played between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. Both the Group A teams would get the tournament underway on February 19 in Karachi's National Stadium. But before the showpiece event gets underway, there are warm-up matches organised by the ICC to allow the teams to get some practice and also get used to the conditions. Both sides would look to fine-tune their strategies and also if possible implement them.
AFG vs NZ CT 25 Warm-up Match Info
Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
AFG vs NZ LIVE STREAMING DEETS
With both sides boasting of big names, the warm-up game could see interesting plots and sub-plots. Reports suggest that NZ may rest Kane Williamson and Glenn Philips. The whisper is that NZ may play Rachin Ravindra and Will Young. The Asian giants Afghanistan would have a solid knowhow of the conditions and that would help them. All in all, an interesting game on the cards. Who do you think eventually wins this one?
Published 14:10 IST, February 16th 2025