Updated 14:38 IST, February 16th 2025

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Warm-up Game

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-up Match: Cricket Live Score & Updates from National Stadium in Karachi.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rashid Khan celebrates with team after defeating England
Rashid Khan celebrates with team after defeating England | Image: AP

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-up Match: We are three days away from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener which will be played between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. Both the Group A teams would get the tournament underway on February 19 in Karachi's National Stadium. But before the showpiece event gets underway, there are warm-up matches organised by the ICC to allow the teams to get some practice and also get used to the conditions. Both sides would look to fine-tune their strategies and also if possible implement them. 

AFG vs NZ CT 25 Warm-up Match Info

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025 
Time: 2:30 PM IST 
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

AFG vs NZ LIVE STREAMING DEETS

When is the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match? 

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match is going to take place on February 16, Sunday. 

What time does the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up game start? 

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up game will start at 2:30 PM IST. 

Where can you live stream the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match? 

You can live stream the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match would not be available. 

With both sides boasting of big names, the warm-up game could see interesting plots and sub-plots. Reports suggest that NZ may rest Kane Williamson and Glenn Philips. The whisper is that NZ may play Rachin Ravindra and Will Young. The Asian giants Afghanistan would have a solid knowhow of the conditions and that would help them. All in all, an interesting game on the cards. Who do you think eventually wins this one? 
 

Published 14:10 IST, February 16th 2025

