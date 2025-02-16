Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate's SPECIAL Message For Pakistan's Babar Azam Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 'Keep Scoring Runs'

We are less than a week away from the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and there is massive expectations from the host nation, Pakistan. For the unversed, Pakistan are also the defending champions of the Champions Trophy. The Men in Green won it back in 2017 and fans would be hoping that the Mohammed Rizwan-led side can repeat what Sarfaraz Ahmed's batch did. If Pakistan have to do well in the upcoming CT 25, their premier batter Babar Azam would have to fire. He has not been in the best of form and that is a concern for the side. But it seems like Babar has got just what the doctor ordered for - some much-needed advise. Virat Kohli 's ex-RCB mate AB De Villiers, who follows sub-continental cricket closely, gave Babar advise.