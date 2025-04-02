After Virat Kohli; Rinku Singh Now Asks Rohit Sharma's Bat After MI Beat KKR in IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025: Rinku Singh is surely getting popular with Indian cricketing legends - after getting Virat Kohli 's bat, he asked Rohit Sharma for it as well. After Mumbai beat Kolkata comprehensively at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, Rinku went to the Mumbai dressing-room and stood beside Rohit's kit, hoping against hope.

While Rinku was eyeing Rohit's bat, other MI members were busy roasting the KKR star. It became a light-hearted moment which everybody loved. The Mumbai-based franchise took to social space and posted the clip, which is now going viral. Here is the viral clip:

WATCH VIDEO

With the win over Kolkata, Mumbai have zoomed upto the fifth spot in the points table. They have a single win from three games.

Rinku Gets Kohli's Willow

Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh grabbed a lot of eyeballs during IPL 2024. Last year, a video went viral where Rinku Singh was asking the former India captain to lend him a bat. The video also showcased Virat being shocked by the fact that Rinku broke his bat while facing a spinner. The clip where Rinku, like a good student, asks Kohli for the bat - went viral.

Rinku's Rise

27-year-old Rinku became a household name after smashing Yash Dayal for five sixes in IPL 2023. Rinku had scored a total of 474 runs from 14 matches, but he couldn't replicate his heroics in 2024. But, last year, Rinku managed to score only 168 runs from 15 games that he played.