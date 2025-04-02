Big Boost For Rajasthan Royals; Sanju Samson Cleared by CoA, Will Now Lead Franchise in IPL 2025

IPL 2025, Sanju Samson: Following a successful surgery on his right index finger, Sanju Samson is set to return as the captain of the side. Samson was cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This would be a big relief for the franchise who have played three games and won just one.

They are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the points table. Samson's return would certainly boost the morale of the side. This also means that Samson would be leading the side at Mullanpur against Punjab. The match will take place on April 5.

Earlier, Samson had received partial clearance and had to wait for a complete clearance to be available for the IPL game. He has finally got it now. The 30-year-old has been an IPL veteran, and in all probability would be opening for the Royals with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

SAMSON TO LEAD RR

Samson's addition is bound to help the Royals side. He scored 246 runs in 5 games in IPL 2024 at an average of 82 and an staggering strike rate of over 157. In this edition as well, he has featured as an Impact Sub. He has scored 99 runs in three games. He also has a fifty to his name. He hit a fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad.