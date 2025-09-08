Updated 8 September 2025 at 21:52 IST
Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener, Morne Morkel Gives Away Subtle Kuldeep Yadav Message: 'He Knows What To Do...'
Kuldeep Yadav has been named in the Asia Cup squad and will play a pivotal role in the continental competition which starts on September 9.
Defending champions India will start their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are clearly the title favourites and ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, this tournament will act as a dress rehearsal for the T20WC.
Morne Morkel Praises Kuldeep Yadav's Attitude
India named a very competitive squad for the Asia Cup, with a number of spinners, keeping in mind the characteristics of the Dubai surface. Kuldeep Yadav didn't get to play a single match in England despite being named in the squad. The Delhi Capitals spinner will be awaiting his chance, and bowling coach Morne Morkel has lavished praise on the left-arm spinner.
As quoted by ANI, he said, "I think he is a very professional athlete. His attitude since England, where he received hardly any game time, he is still the guy that put the overs in. And for me, Kuldeep, like I said, he has bowled a lot of overs in his career. He knows what to do to get himself ready for T20 cricket, white-ball cricket. And like I said, we can control only what we can control now, and that is when we do train now and when we have our sessions, that it is focused, that there is a purpose behind it, and we have goals. We set those goals out and from there, it is up to them to go out and lead with the ball."
The Shubman Gill-Sanju Samson Conundrum For India
Shubman Gill has been named as the vice captain, and his inclusion has triggered a massive batting conundrum for the Men In Blue. Sanju Samson has been the designated opener in the shortest format. But with Gill's emergence his spot might be in danger.
Samson scored three centuries last year while Gill wasn't a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad.
