Akaay Kohli's Face Revealed During 1st Test In Perth, Spotted With Anushka Sharma In Stands - WATCH

Virat Kohli's family has been a constant source of support for him, and the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia is no exception. His wife, Anushka Sharma, has been regularly spotted cheering him on from the stands, and now, their adorable son, Akaay Kohli, has also made an appearance.

Akaay Kohli's face revealed for the first time

On Day 3 of the Perth Test, Akaay Kohli was seen sitting on his grandfather's lap, enjoying his father play one of the best knocks of his life. The little one was dressed in blue and seemed to be taking in the excitement of the match. Fans quickly took notice and made the pictures go viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma has been a constant presence in the stands, enthusiastically cheering for her husband. Her reactions have been captured on camera and have gone viral on social media. The couple's love and support for each other are well-known, and now, their son Akaay Kohli is also joining in on the fun.

Virat Kohli is on the verge of scoring his 30th Test century and his seventh in Australia. Earlier, Kohli completed his 32nd half-century in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli was the first Indian player to reach Australia for the ongoing Test series. A couple of days later, the Indian team reached the country in two batches to prepare for the Perth Test. The Indian team trained at the WACA ground for four to five days before starting the first Test.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs in the first innings of the opening Test, while the entire team was bundled out for 150 runs. However, Indian bowlers performed exceptionally well to bowl Australia out for 104 runs, going with a lead into the second innings.