Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar star as USA pipped Bangladesh as they seal historic T20 series win

Pakistan-origin pacer Ali Khan's three-wicket burst in his final two overs helped USA piped Bangladesh by six-runs in the second T20 International and register a historic series win against an ICC full member nation.

Riding high on confidence after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in the first T20 here on Tuesday, USA continued in the same vein and stunned the ICC full member nation again on Thursday at the Prairie View Cricket Complex to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The series is a preparation for both the sides ahead of the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by USA and the West Indies, starting June 1.

With three crucial wickets in his last two overs, Khan (3/25) played a pivotal role in USA's victory.

Asked to bat first, USA made a strong start with Steven Taylor (31 off 28) and skipper Monank Patel (42 off 38) sharing 44 runs in just over six overs.

Monank later partnered with Aaron Jones (35) to add 60 runs for the third wicket, guiding USA to a total of 144 for 6.

Chasing, Bangladesh faced an early setback when opener Soumya Sarkar fell to Saurabh Netravalkar in the fourth ball of their innings.

Netravalkar continued his impressive form, finishing with figures of two for 15 off three overs.

After the early setbacks, Bangladesh seemed in control at 78 for three with over nine overs remaining.

But Shadley Van Schalkwyk (2/21) and Khan, backed by exceptional fielding, triggered a collapse with the visitors losing their last seven wickets for just 60 runs to be bundled out for 138 in 19.3 overs.

Brief Scores:

USA: 144 for 6 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 42, Aaron Jones 35; Rishad Hossain 2/21).

Bangladesh: 138 all out 10 in 19.3 overs (Najmul Shanto 36' Ali Khan 3/25).

(With PTI Inputs)