Updated January 12th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Amid disciplinary issues saga, Ishan Kishan uploads new video that brings the controversy to an end

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Ishan Kishan took matters into his own hands, releasing a video that puts an end to all the speculations.

Vishal Tiwari
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan | Image:AP
The cricketing world was abuzz with speculation when Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was omitted from the squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan. Social media was flooded with rumors, suggesting that disciplinary issues were the cause behind the young cricketer's absence. However, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid stepped forward to set the record straight, revealing that Ishan had voluntarily requested a break, dispelling the rumors surrounding any disciplinary matters.

3 things you need to know

  • Ishan Kishan was part of India's ODI World Cup squad
  • He played only two matches before being benched
  • Ishan Kishan shared a video of his training on social media

Ishan Kishan silences rumors with training video amidst disciplinary controversy

Ahead of the much-anticipated T20I clash between India and Afghanistan, Rahul Dravid addressed the media, clarifying the situation and emphasizing that Ishan Kishan's omission was a result of the player's own request for some time away from the international scene. 

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Ishan Kishan took matters into his own hands, releasing a video that not only put an end to the speculations but also showcased his dedication to the game. The video depicted Ishan engaged in rigorous training on the ground, reaffirming his commitment to staying fit and focused on his cricketing goals.

There are now reports suggesting that Ishan Kishan may make a return to competitive cricket by representing Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This strategic move could provide him with an opportunity to regain form and match fitness before making himself available for selection in the Indian squad.

As India gears up for a five-match Test series against England later this month, Ishan Kishan's potential comeback becomes a point of interest for cricket enthusiasts. The young prodigy has already proven his mettle in the shorter formats, and a strong performance in the Ranji Trophy could see him back in contention for a spot in the Test squad.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

