Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

It's controversial/ 'Ishan hasn't contacted or told us anything': Major update on India star's unusual disappearance

The Indian Cricket Team wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has been absent from the team squad since SA Tests. The question emerges: will he play against England?

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ishan Kishan has been absent from the Indian Cricket Team squad since the Test series against South Africa, which India had drawn 1-1. He is absent from the squad in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, which India leads by 1-0. The player opted to withdraw his name from the Test side last month owing to mental fatigue. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has yet to make himself available for Jharkhand.

3 things you need to know

  • Ishan Kishan did not play in the SA Test series
  • Ishan Kishan is not part of the IND squad in T20I series
  • Ishan Kishan is yet to play in Ranji Trophy in 2024 for Jharkhand

Also Read: Rinku Singh seeks to excel in T20Is, opens up on following MSD's advice

Advertisement

What's the latest on Ishan Kishan?

The mystery surrounding Ishan Kishan continues, as the wicketkeeper-batsman has yet to make himself available for the present Ranji Trophy, missing out on a chance to demonstrate his abilities ahead of the impending five-match Test series against England on home soil.

Advertisement

Kishan's absence from the home T20I series against Afghanistan prompted suspicion of disciplinary punishment against him after he requested a break during the South Africa trip owing to mental exhaustion. According to reports, the BCCI was dissatisfied with Kishan's participation in social activities, including partying in Dubai and appearing on a television game show, while on a mental exhaustion break.

Ishan Kishan during Asian Cup 2023. Image: AP

Despite media reports, head coach Rahul Dravid has denied any disciplinary action against Kishan. Dravid, on the other hand, emphasized the need for Kishan to play local cricket to reclaim his spot in the team.

Advertisement

Kishan's home state team, Jharkhand, has already begun its Ranji Trophy campaign, but as of today (Friday, January 12), there has been no trace of Kishan as they prepare to face Maharashtra in Pune. Providing his chance to play in the Ranji Trophy, Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debasish Chakraborty spoke to PTI and said:

"No, Ishan hasn't contacted or told us anything about his availability. Whenever he tells us, he will walk into the playing XI,"

Also Read: 'We want to challenge ourselves where we are slightly uncomfortable'

Will Ishan Kishan make it into the India vs England Test squad?

Given the injury worries, the team management's preference for KL Rahul to play as a committed batter in Tests creates a feasible possibility for Ishan Kishan to gain a berth in the squad for the forthcoming England Tests. The important question is whether the selectors are willing to add Kishan, given his little game time in recent contests. The choice will most likely be based on the selectors' evaluation of Kishan's fitness and form, as well as the potential effect he may offer to the squad despite his lack of significant recent playing experience. Rahul Dravid made a huge statement on Ishan Kishan ahead of India’s first match against AFG, the head coach said:

"Absolutely no disciplinary issue. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested for a break, which we agreed in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection,"

The Indian Cricket Team will be seen in action for the 5-match Test series against the Three Lions at home. The Tests will commence from January 25th, 2024, in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement