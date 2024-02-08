Advertisement

Ishan Kishan has been absent from the Indian Cricket Team squad since the Test series against South Africa, which India had drawn 1-1. He is absent from the squad in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, which India leads by 1-0. The player opted to withdraw his name from the Test side last month owing to mental fatigue. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has yet to make himself available for Jharkhand.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan did not play in the SA Test series

Ishan Kishan is not part of the IND squad in T20I series

Ishan Kishan is yet to play in Ranji Trophy in 2024 for Jharkhand

What's the latest on Ishan Kishan?

The mystery surrounding Ishan Kishan continues, as the wicketkeeper-batsman has yet to make himself available for the present Ranji Trophy, missing out on a chance to demonstrate his abilities ahead of the impending five-match Test series against England on home soil.

Kishan's absence from the home T20I series against Afghanistan prompted suspicion of disciplinary punishment against him after he requested a break during the South Africa trip owing to mental exhaustion. According to reports, the BCCI was dissatisfied with Kishan's participation in social activities, including partying in Dubai and appearing on a television game show, while on a mental exhaustion break.

Ishan Kishan during Asian Cup 2023.

Despite media reports, head coach Rahul Dravid has denied any disciplinary action against Kishan. Dravid, on the other hand, emphasized the need for Kishan to play local cricket to reclaim his spot in the team.

Kishan's home state team, Jharkhand, has already begun its Ranji Trophy campaign, but as of today (Friday, January 12), there has been no trace of Kishan as they prepare to face Maharashtra in Pune. Providing his chance to play in the Ranji Trophy, Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debasish Chakraborty spoke to PTI and said:

"No, Ishan hasn't contacted or told us anything about his availability. Whenever he tells us, he will walk into the playing XI,"

Will Ishan Kishan make it into the India vs England Test squad?

Given the injury worries, the team management's preference for KL Rahul to play as a committed batter in Tests creates a feasible possibility for Ishan Kishan to gain a berth in the squad for the forthcoming England Tests. The important question is whether the selectors are willing to add Kishan, given his little game time in recent contests. The choice will most likely be based on the selectors' evaluation of Kishan's fitness and form, as well as the potential effect he may offer to the squad despite his lack of significant recent playing experience. Rahul Dravid made a huge statement on Ishan Kishan ahead of India’s first match against AFG, the head coach said:

"Absolutely no disciplinary issue. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested for a break, which we agreed in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection,"

The Indian Cricket Team will be seen in action for the 5-match Test series against the Three Lions at home. The Tests will commence from January 25th, 2024, in Hyderabad.