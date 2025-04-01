Amid MS Dhoni Criticism, Chennai Super Kings Receive Huge Ravichandran Ashwin Warning After Poor Start To IPL 2025

Amidst MS Dhoni Criticism, Chennai Super Kings Receive Huge Ravichandran Ashwin Warning After Poor Start To IPL 2025. The five-time IPL champions have looked pretty ordinary and have lost two consecutive matches to make things worse for themselves.

CSK's use of MS Dhoni has faced severe criticism. The former Indian skipper came to bat at number 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then went on to feature at number 7 against the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK Receive Huge Ravichandran Ashwin Warning

But now former India player Kris Srikkanth has come up with a unique suggestion for Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin was picked up by CSK at the IPL 2025 mega-auction and has played all three matches so far. But the veteran Indian spinner hasn't had an impact, as he has picked up just three wickets. Calls have been made to replace the 38-year-old in the starting XI, but Srikkanth opined that Ashwin should not bowl in the powerplay.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “Conway has to come in place of Jamie Overton and also bring in Anshul Kamboj into the XI. With regards to Ashwin, don’t drop him, but stop him from bowling in the powerplay. Between 7-18th over he can be effective, with Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, they can easily slip in 10 overs at least. I will drop Tripathi and bring in Kamboj and then Conway in place of Overton."

CSK Face Massive Issues In IPL 2025