MS Dhoni Way Ahead of RCB's Virat Kohli in Popularity Despite Poor Form During IPL 2025 - REPORT

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni : Spotlight is around former CSK captain and this time for the wrong reasons. Dhoni has been batting lower-down the order for which he is facing backlash. It started after Chennai lost back to back matches and now find themselves languishing at the seventh spot in the points table.

But despite the losses, Dhoni's stakes and popularity have not taken a hit, instead, the former CSK captain is currently the most-talked about Indian personality on X. This is as per a data on ‘X-Data’. This data is for the month of March and of course IPL started so this was on the cards. Followed by Dhoni in the second spot is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli .

Check Top 10

Meanwhile, at the third spot is the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi . India's Test captain Rohit Sharma occupies the fourth spot in this coveted list. Thew others featuring in the list are actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, actor Vijay is next in the list. India's Union minister Amit Shah is next in the list. Bollywood star Salman Khan has taken the ninth spot, while actor Allu Arjun takes the 10th spot.

QUESTION THAT LINGERS

With Dhoni at the twilight of his career, was getting a half-fit Dhoni for the season the right call by the franchise? One reckons Dhoni should call it a day if his body actually does not permit anymore. As he cannot be in the playing XI just as a wicketkeeper.