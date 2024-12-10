Amid Schedule Postponement, Ex-PAK Captain Wasim Akram Flaunts CT 2025 Silverware in Dubai | WATCH

With there being much speculation over the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has made a bizarre move. While the schedule is not out and with so much uncertainty around the marquee event, Akram was spotted promoting the Champions Trophy silverware during a Coke Studio show in Dubai recently. Akram made his entry in the event after Pakistani rapper Faris Shafi's performance. As expected, Akram received a rousing reception from his fans at the event. Akram, who was carrying the Champions Trophy silverware, urged fans to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event.

ALSO READ: CT 25 Schedule Reveal Delayed by ICC Due to BIZARRE Demand From PCB

WATCH VIDEO

"I think whatever I'm reading, there are positive vibes from [the] Indian government and [the] BCCI. I also read somewhere they will play probably all their games in Lahore. They will probably come to Lahore and travel [back] the same night. I'm all for it, as long as India is comfortable. And I can promise you, they [are] going to get looked after amazingly well. I mean, Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, [Hardik] Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, they have fans in Pakistan. The young cricket fans adore them," he told ESPNCricinfo.

‘Decision on CT most likely by Wednesday’

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants a written assurance from the World body (ICC) regarding a hybrid model for the future international events to be hosted by India. Decision on Champions Trophy most likely by Wednesday," a source close to the proceedings told.

PAK PM ASSURES PCB SUPPORT