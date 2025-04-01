Andre Russell Hinting At Potential IPL Retirement? KKR All-Rounder's Instagram Story Goes Viral After Heartbreaking MI Defeat

Kolkata Knight Riders haven't had the desired start to IPL 2025. After picking up a win in the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they have encountered back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Andre Russell Teases Retirement Rumours After MI Defeat

The defending champions amassed a very formidable squad at the IPL 2025 auction, buying the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Manish Pandey and Quinton de Kock to bolster their squad. They retained six players, including all-rounder Andre Russell, who hasn't fired in IPL 2025 so far. Russell isn't putting up his bowling shift fully, as except for the Mumbai match, he hasn't bowled his quota of four overs, leaving KKR on the edge. He failed with the bat against MI but picked up two crucial wickets, which were, anyway, consequential given the low-scoring nature of the match.

Now, the West Indies international put up an Instagram story, which has sparked his retirement from IPL. He wrote, “When you feel like quitting, remember why you started.”

Image: Andre Russell/Instagram

Mumbai Indians Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders

Russell hasn't looked fit, and it could be a major concern for the defending champions. KKR's batting lineup was rocked by debutant Ashwani Kumar, who took a four-wicket haul on his IPL debut. He removed Ajinkya Rahane on his very first ball, and subsequently, he also got the wickets of Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell. Mumbai bowlers restricted KKR to a paltry 116 runs and the home side took just 12.5 overs to reach the target. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma continued to struggle as the Indian captain once again failed to shine with the bat.