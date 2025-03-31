IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Tears Apart KKR Teammates After Humiliating Loss To Mumbai Indians: 'Collective Batting Failure'

Updated April 1st 2025, 09:44 IST
Mumbai Indians thrashed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025. Debutant Ashwani Kumar dazzled with the ball, and his four-wicket haul helped MI to get their season back on track.
The 23-year-old was given a handed a major responsibility and came down with flying colours. He ran through the KKR batting lineup, picking up the wickets of Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for the visitors with 26 runs, but that didn't help their cause.
Rahane lamented the poor batting performance on a sporting Wankhede Stadium. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Collective batting failure, it was a good wicket to bat on. 180-190 would have been a good total on this pitch. We expect that (here), it has good bounce. When you are fighting against the bounce, that is what we did, you have to use it sometimes - we have to learn really fast. Bowlers were trying their best but not much runs on the board. We kept on losing wickets - four in the powerplay and after that, it was difficult to consolidate. You need one batter to bat through and stay till the end but that did not happen.”
Mumbai will be very happy to get their first win of the season, but Rohit Sharma's form will be a major concern. The former MI captain looked to have made a good start but fell very cheaply. He didn't field in the first innings and came as an impact player to open the game. He has now failed to score runs in the last three matches, and it remains to be seen how the 37-year-old fares in the next game.
