IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Tears Apart KKR Teammates After Humiliating Loss To Mumbai Indians: 'Collective Batting Failure'

Mumbai Indians thrashed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025. Debutant Ashwani Kumar dazzled with the ball, and his four-wicket haul helped MI to get their season back on track.

The 23-year-old was given a handed a major responsibility and came down with flying colours. He ran through the KKR batting lineup, picking up the wickets of Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for the visitors with 26 runs, but that didn't help their cause.

Ajinkya Rahane Criticised KKR Batting Display

Rahane lamented the poor batting performance on a sporting Wankhede Stadium. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Collective batting failure, it was a good wicket to bat on. 180-190 would have been a good total on this pitch. We expect that (here), it has good bounce. When you are fighting against the bounce, that is what we did, you have to use it sometimes - we have to learn really fast. Bowlers were trying their best but not much runs on the board. We kept on losing wickets - four in the powerplay and after that, it was difficult to consolidate. You need one batter to bat through and stay till the end but that did not happen.”

