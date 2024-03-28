×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Andre Russell reacts to ex-KKR star calling Chandrakant Pandit's coaching style as 'militant'

Ex-KKR player David Wiese claimed that many foreign players in the roster of KKR were frustrated by Pandit's tough style of functioning during last year’s IPL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Senior all-rounder Andre Russell on Thursday supported Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach Chandrakant Pandit, whose coaching style was termed “militant” by former KKR all-rounder David Wiese.

Wiese, who now plies his trade for Namibia, claimed that many foreign players in the roster of KKR were frustrated by Pandit's tough style of functioning during last year’s IPL.

Advertisement

However, Jamaican Russell, an integral part of KKR’s core group, sounded different.

“We’ve been working with him from last year. I think when you're working with a coach for the first time, you have to make sure that you adjust to their philosophy. There have to be rules. We are professionals. So, we don't complain,” said Russell during the pre-match press meet here.

Advertisement

“I try to do the best for this franchise. He's been doing an amazing job, and we've gotten coming back as well,” he added.

Pandit, who is known as a disciplinarian, had taken over as KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022 after Brendon McCullum accepted England’s head coach job.

Advertisement

“He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff.

“Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who’ve played all over the world, they don’t need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time.

Advertisement

"So, that was tough,” said Wiese on the podcast ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer’ recently. PTI UNG BS BS

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

Militant coach of IPL?

a few seconds ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

2 minutes ago
Pakistan Army

Pakistan debuts new tanks

3 minutes ago
Prabhas and Prithviraj

Prithviraj-Prabhas Bond

4 minutes ago
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station

Delhi: Decomposed Body

5 minutes ago
Chamkila

Parineeti's Weight Gain

8 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 In Works?

13 minutes ago
Sion Road Over Bridge

Mumbai Sion Over Bridge

16 minutes ago
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

IPL 2024, RR vs DC

16 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

17 minutes ago
iOS

Apple's iOS 18 update

18 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Poster

18 minutes ago
Credit Card score

Credit card suit

23 minutes ago
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

4 Illegal Migrants

24 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

24 minutes ago
Mandi Lok Sabha seat Pratibha Singh

Pratibha

28 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

SRM Contractors IPO

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World10 hours ago

  2. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo